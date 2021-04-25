Beloved Atlanta attraction closing despite efforts to save it

The curtain is closing on a longtime attraction in downtown Atlanta.

Agatha’s A Taste of Mystery announced they will not reopen due to not enough money because of the pandemic.

"All of this is just out of my control. I have no control over it," Ricky Warren said.

It was a difficult and painful decision for Co-Owner Ricky Warren.

"We had a good run it was wonderful. It’s just at this point in my life I wasn’t sure I was able to go into that much debt to reopen," Warren said.

The murder mystery dinner theater was known for getting the audience involved since 1988.

Warren said the landlord had been kind enough to give the business free rent for a year during the pandemic but couldn’t any longer.

"It cost about $5,000 a month for the restaurant to sit there empty and we had just been through all of our reserves," Warren said.

A GoFundMe helped to raise $10,000 but it fell short of the $120,000 goal.

A decision was made similar to many other local business owners during the crippling pandemic.

"Most of the actors haven’t had any work. I think some of them had some work recently," Warren said.

Warren said other businesses in the area are also suffering

"They are struggling. It cost them everything they are making. They aren’t making anything. Everything is going in the hole. Then some are doing better it just depends on how deep your pockets are," Warren said.

As the lights dim and the curtain closes on an Atlanta favorite Warren is proud of the work he’s down and the people he’s entertained.

"It was great running a business 99.9 % of the people enjoyed at the end of the night and at the end of the night they were just so pleased. It gave me a lot of pride," Warren said.

If you would like to donate to the business click here.

_____

