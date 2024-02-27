Family fight ends with man hospitalized, 1 in custody, Atlanta police say

article

One man is recovering at Grady and another is in custody after a shooting in southwest Atlanta.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 1600 block of Beechwood Boulevard, which is near Campbellton Road.

Investigators say two cousins got into a fight before the gunfire.

One man was shot in the stomach. Medics rushed him to Grady Memorial Hospital. At last report, his condition was stable.

Officers took one man into custody.

Investigators have not released the identities of either the victim or the suspected gunman.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department.