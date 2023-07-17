Arrest made in South Fulton apartment fire

article

A man has been arrested for intentionally setting fire to an apartment complex earlier this year, according to South Fulton Fire Rescue investigators.

The man, whose name has not been released, was charged with one count of first-degree arson in connection to a fire at the Beacon Ridge Apartments located at 5401 Old National Highway on Jan. 21.

Investigators say they were led to the man after a tip to the Georgia Arson Control Hotline

"We are certainly proud of our Fire Investigations Division for the steadfast work they do to keep our city safe from those who could cause hurt, harm, or danger to the residents of the City of South Fulton", says South Fulton Fire Chief Chad Jones.

Fire investigators say this is the 9th arrest for arsons in the city this year.

Anyone with information on fires intentionally set in the state can call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. Tipsters can be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 and still remain anonymous.