Bavarian castle open for exploration and guests in Helen

Helen, a Bavarian village less than 2 hours from Atlanta, now boasts a Renaissance-style castle that allows visitors to fulfill their castle exploration dreams without having to travel to Europe.

Located on a 45-acre mountain knoll, Uhuburg, also known as the Eagle Owl Castle, prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind destination, both in terms of its mission and structure. The castle's website explains that the choice of a Renaissance castle for Uhuburg was inspired by the values of truth, beauty, and wisdom associated with the Scientific Age and Enlightenment. To learn more, visit the castle's website.

The castle derives its name from the Eurasian Owl, the largest owl species in the world, which is known as the Eagle Owl in English. The German word "Burg" translates to "castle."

Unlike many replicas, Uhuburg stands as a unique creation designed to represent the distinctive characteristics of the southern Appalachia Mountains.

Bob and Janine Marthai are the proud owners of this remarkable castle, which comprises 12 towers, 3 gatehouses, 1 turret, an 8-story lookout tower (yes, you can climb it!), a Great Hall, cloistered walls with ramparts and lower walkways, 10 guest chambers, 2 apartments, a master chamber, a tropical atrium, a grotto, and 2 acres of courtyard gardens.

The construction of this magnificent castle spanned 14 years, beginning in 2009 with the laying of the cornerstone in the East Gatehouse slab. By 2014, the main structure of the perimeter castle wall and South Gatehouse were completed. In 2016, the castle walls were finished, and the main house was built up to the 2nd floor, followed by the completion of the main house roof and the 7th-floor spiral staircase tower in 2018.

The pools and fountains were completed in 2020, and the interior was fully finished and furnished by 2022. Additionally, murals were added, and the garden landscaping was completed that same year.

In 2022, a board of directors was established, and pre-opening insider tours commenced during the winter of that year. A welcome gatehouse was constructed in 2023, and a soft opening took place in May, followed by the official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 1.

The castle's mission is truly unique. Uhuburg Institute Ltd. was established with the aim of promoting the reevaluation of core philosophical and religious values, fostering an appreciation for home-grown food, recognizing the wonders of nature, and embracing a life worth celebrating.

Visitors will find a series of murals along a 1,300-foot-long wall, depicting various historical philosophies and religions. These murals are the result of collaborative efforts between local and visiting artists and are still a work in progress. In fact, artists can apply to contribute their own murals to the wall. Interested artists can apply at https://www.uhuburg.com/contact.

The flourishing gardens at Uhuburg also serve as depictions of different aspects of philosophy and religion. To learn more about what's currently blooming, visit this page.

Apart from its aesthetic appeal, the castle offers challenges designed to explore and define core beliefs, situated near the mural walk. Furthermore, the castle will serve as a venue for formal educational classes, presentations, discussion groups, and workshops.

In addition to the castle's many features, visitors can explore a produce garden, a vineyard that yields over 1,500 pounds of muscadine and concord grapes; a tropical atrium; and a native garden featuring plants such as American beautyberry and local milkweed. A mushroom room and medicinal gardens will be added at a future date.

Future plans also call for an owl aviary for their mascot and other raptors that will provide educational opportunities for visitors. It is planned for 2025.

The castle is currently open for tours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is $35 adults, $25 children ages 3-12, $30 for military and seniors (65+) and free for children up to age 3.

During the tour, guests can explore the outdoor grounds, rampart wall and towers. A guided tour includes the Great Hall and Tropical Atrium. Two of their 10 overnight guest rooms are viewable from the upper wall walk (the other rooms are still in post-construction cleanup and are not viewable at this time).

And if you want to get married at the castle, celebrate your birthday, have a company party or meeting or other special event, you can do that too.

Last but not least, the castle is available for photoshoots outside of public tour hours. Right now, they are offering a grand opening special which includes a two-hour session with a Uhuburg manager and client-provided photographer for $160.