Firefighters rescue trapped man who fell off Battery Atlanta parking deck

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated 9:29AM
Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County firefighters faced a tight squeeze to rescue a man who fell into a narrow opening at a local parking garage near Truist Park overnight.

Authorities with Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services tell FOX 5 that at around 1 a.m. a squad with the Marietta Fire Department responded to a call of a man trapped by the Yellow Parking Deck at The Battery.

According to officials, the visitor to the area fell 20 to 30 feet into a narrow opening between the Battery's parking deck and another building.

Crews squeezed into the 2-foot opening to reach the patient and give him pain medication.

(Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services)

Cobb County Fire shared a photo showing the narrow space that rescuers had to fit into to get to the man, who was lying on the floor. In the photo, the medics had to sidle through sideways to fit.

After creating a rescue harness, the man was safely removed from the area and taken to a waiting metro Atlanta ambulance.

Officials have not given an update on the man's condition at this time.

They also haven't released any information about what caused the man to fall into the opening.