Bartow County woman reportedly attacked in home while make lunch for work

A Bartow woman is recovering after being injured during a recent home invasion.

According to the victim, she was getting her lunch ready for work when two men entered her home on Windrush Drive in White.

The woman reportedly tried to run away and one of the men grabbed her and stabbed her before she passed out, according to the police report.

The responding Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputy found her lying in a hallway with a small cut to her right hip.

The victim was transferred to an area hospital for treatment.

One male was wearing blue jeans and a gray hoodie. It is not known what the other person was wearing and no other information was given by the police.

