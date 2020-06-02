Bartow County man arrested on multiple counts of child pornography

article

Deputies said they have arrested a Bartow County man for multiple counts of possession and distribution of child pornography.

David Lee “Brian” Phillips, a29, of Adairsville, was taken into custody on Tuesday after Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap said a search warrant of his home led them to child sexual abuse materials.

The arrest was a part of a joint investigation between the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and Homeland Security Agents.

Phillips was booked into the Bartow County Adult Detention Center.