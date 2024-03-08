Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
9
River Flood Warning
from SAT 8:50 AM EST until TUE 6:30 PM EDT, Upson County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:40 PM EDT, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:30 AM EDT, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:40 AM EDT, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
Flood Watch
until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Randolph County
Flood Watch
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County
Flood Watch
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

No girls allowed: Bartow County teen booted from baseball team because of her gender

By
Published 
Bartow County
FOX 5 Atlanta

No girls allowed: Baseball player gets the boot

Amanda Davison, a senior at Excel Christian Academy, was kicked off the baseball team for one reason: She's a girl. Her male teammates are coming to her defense, pleading with the league to reconsider.

EMERSON, Ga. - High school baseball player Amanda Davison was abruptly booted from her team this week because of her gender.

Now, her male teammates on Excel Christian Academy’s baseball team are going to bat for her.

"She is our teammate, she’s our family," said player David Jinks. "I’ve been playing with her since Little League."

Davison said she has loved baseball since she was a little kid. It’s been her whole world.

Image 1 of 3

Excel Christian Academy

From: Supplied

This week, her world was turned upside down when her coach got a call from officials with the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools, or GAPPS.

Another team had complained that a girl was on the field – a violation of association rules.

"That’s really surprising, because I played all last year and nobody ever let me know that there were any issues," Davison said.

The president of GAPPS told FOX 5 in an email that she was able to play last season because they never realized she was on the team.

Excel Christian Academy (Supplied)

After that complaint, the association said they had to remove her from her undefeated team in the middle of the season.

"I feel like that’s not fair to any girl who wants to play because there’s no other sport offered," she said. "Baseball can be any person’s sport."

As it turns out, Excel is such a small school that baseball is currently the only sport offered.

GAPPS officials told FOX 5 that she could go to a neighboring participating school and sign up for softball or another sport in which girls are allowed.

But she’s a senior, the team’s undefeated, and she said she likes her teammates.

Excel Christian Academy (Supplied)

A former coach and teacher of hers thinks this is wrong.

"You’re playing hard and going to the practices. You are an athlete," said Ashley Phillips, who coached Amanda in basketball. "What’s the difference if you’re a male or a female?"

Ultimately, the association said it was the school’s fault for letting her play in the first place.

"It is not without sympathy for this young lady that she has found herself in a situation that she has no control over, nor did she purposely or knowingly violate any rule," the president of the association said in an email. "It is the responsibility of the school to assure that rules are followed."

The chief operating officer at Excel Christian Academy said it’s out of his hands.

"This is a decision made by GAPPS," said COO Jerry Haney in an email. "As a member in good standing, we must abide by it. "

Meanwhile, Amanda said she just wants to finish the season. It's her last chance to play for the team before she graduates.

And she still isn’t sure why her gender matters.

"It wouldn’t be fair. Just to cut me off in the middle of the season. And I’ve already played," she said. "I’ve already played last year."