Sheriff searching for Bartow County Dollar General shoplifting suspect

The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is searching for a shoplifting suspect who got away with a garbage bag filled with Dollar General products.

Officials say the suspect was caught on camera shoplifting at the Dollar General on the 1300 block of Cassville Road Monday.

According to deputies, the man filled a garbage bag with items and then ran.

If you have any information that could help identify the suspect, please call the Bartow County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 770-382-5050 ext 6030.

