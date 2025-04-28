Bartow County planning commission vote to recommend denying data center rezoning request

The Brief Bartow County residents are opposing a proposed data center near Barnsley Resort, citing concerns about disruptions to the resort's expansion and the area's peaceful environment. On Monday evening, the planning commission voted to recommend denial of the rezoning request. The final decision will be made by Commissioner Steve Taylor on May 14.



Major concerns have been raised by Bartow County residents over a proposed data center that could be built near Barnsley Resort.

The county's planning commission met to consider rezoning hundreds of acres for the project on Monday. The final decision now rests with the county's sole commissioner, Steve Taylor.

What we know:

Residents packed the planning commission meeting. Many of them wore red to express their opposition to the data center.

They have been campaigning against the proposal for months, citing potential disruptions to the resort's expansion plans and the peaceful environment of the area.

A petition against the center has already garnered over 2,000 signatures.

What they're saying:

"We are absolutely opposed to it based on Barnsley Resort. This is an existential threat to exactly to the ethos of what our business model is," said David Friederich, the president of Barnsley Resort.

The other side:

Meanwhile, Brandon Bowen, attorney for Atlas Development, argued that the location would provide financial benefits to the county without significantly impacting the area.

"This location will allow the development to be done in a way that no one could ever see it or hear it," he said. "At the same time, it's going to generate tremendous financial return for our county in a way that's not impactful at all to the surrounding community."

What's next:

The planning commission voted to recommend denial of the rezoning request, and Commissioner Steve Taylor is set to make the final decision on May 14.