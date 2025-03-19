Backlash over proposed data center near Adairsville

The Brief There is a proposal to build a 588-acre data center along Barnsley Gardens Road in Adairsville. Almost 1,700 residents have signed a petition to stop the project. Developers met with residents on Wednesday to provide information and answer questions.



Residents in Bartow County are expressing major concerns about a proposed data center in their area.

Dozens of signs along Barnsley Gardens Road in Adairsville read "Stop the Data Center."

The backstory:

Atlas Development wants the land to be rezoned from agricultural to industrial to be able to build a 588-acre data center.

Preliminary plans indicated it would be a six-building campus with 2.274 million square feet.

The project is expected to be completed at the end of 2031.

What they're saying:

That's not sitting well with many of the residents. "This property has been in my family, a good portion of it, since the Civil War," said David Green Sr., who lives on Green Road.

Green says over the years he's tried to get a fire station built nearby but hasn't been successful, and it's maddening that a developer could come in and build an extremely large data center. "We don't have a store within eight miles. We don't have a fire department within eight miles. So why do we need this center here? None of my neighbors want it," said Green.

Other residents worry it will ruin their quiet community. "There's so much wildlife up here. I mean, we even have the occasional bear up here. If that data center goes in, everything is going to just run!" said Cathy Weeks.

"A lot of us are still on well water, and that could affect that. It's not a good thing all the way around for the locals," said James Lockridge.

"It is very concerning to us," said Allison Cauthen.

Allison Cauthen and her husband, Josh, are pushing hard against the data center. They are behind the "Stop the Data Center" signs that can be seen across the area, as well as a Facebook page and a petition that will be submitted to Bartow County leaders.

Allison Cauthen attended a town hall on Wednesday night held by Atlas Development to get some answers. "I came to listen and honestly just get some insight and answers," said Cauthen.

Residents say it doesn't make them feel any better knowing how it could change the landscape of their home. "We all enjoy the the privacy and the the serene area that we live in," said Cauthen.

The other side:

"It is basically a place to store data and it's really driven by, the growth of AI, and the companies that provide those services need a place to store data," said Brandon Bowen, an attorney who represents Atlas Development.

Bowen says he heard concerns about noise and water runoff. He said a data center would have to follow all county ordinances just like any other company. "There are data centers across northwest Georgia that are not causing problems because they're designed and properly built," said Bowen.

He also said there will be noticeable benefits. "This is a use that generates virtually no traffic. The biggest benefits in the county is that this is a use that will generate tremendous tax dollars," said Bowen.

What's next:

The county will discuss rezoning the area in April. If the data center is built, Bowen said it could be operational in 7 to 10 years.

