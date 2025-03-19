Expand / Collapse search
Douglas County imposes 90-day halt on data centers

Published  March 19, 2025 6:18pm EDT
Douglas County
Moratorium for new data centers in Douglas County

Metro Atlanta has replaced the Washington, D.C. area as the hot spot for data centers. But residents across the area have fought their growth in Georgia. Now, Douglas County has decided to put the brakes on data centers.

The Brief

    • In a 4-1 vote, the Douglas County Commission has put a 90-day moratorium on data centers.
    • The County will study the impact data centers have to see how and if they match the county's comprehensive plan.
    • Recently, a company filed an application for 11 buildings and three warehouse data centers in western Douglas County.
    • The project would be at least three times the size of the Mall of Georgia.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - In a 4-1 vote, the Douglas County Commission gave the go ahead on a 90-day moratorium on data centers.

What they're saying:

"It's an opportunity for us to look at our comprehensive plan," says Commissioner Martin Raxton. "That they were aligned with our future vision and focus for Douglas County."

The other side:

Homeowner Amy McCoy has a unique perspective. A few years ago, the realtor was involved in deals to make it possible for one of the county's first data centers that was firmly established in Lithia Springs. 

Now, she regrets the move.

In a 4-1 vote, the Douglas County Commission has put a 90-day moratorium on data centers.

"Next thing you know, I have 12 in my backyard," says McCoy. "This area deserves so much more."

What's next:

Douglas County will study data centers to see if, and how, they match the county's comprehensive plan.

