Douglas County imposes 90-day halt on data centers

In a 4-1 vote, the Douglas County Commission gave the go ahead on a 90-day moratorium on data centers.

What they're saying:

"It's an opportunity for us to look at our comprehensive plan," says Commissioner Martin Raxton. "That they were aligned with our future vision and focus for Douglas County."

The other side:

Homeowner Amy McCoy has a unique perspective. A few years ago, the realtor was involved in deals to make it possible for one of the county's first data centers that was firmly established in Lithia Springs.

Now, she regrets the move.

"Next thing you know, I have 12 in my backyard," says McCoy. "This area deserves so much more."

What's next:

Douglas County will study data centers to see if, and how, they match the county's comprehensive plan.