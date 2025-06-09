Two women critically injured in shooting on I-20 in DeKalb County

article

DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting that left two women in their 20s critically injured on Interstate 20.

What we know:

It happened near the off-ramp to Glenwood Road.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, and authorities have not released information on a suspect or motive.

DeKalb County police investigate a double shooting along I-20 at Glenwood Drive on June 9, 2025. (FOX 5)

What they're saying:

Police said the investigation is in its early stages.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact DeKalb County Police anonymously through the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by their tip.