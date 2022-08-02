Deputies: Suspects caught on camera stealing from Bartow County construction site

article

Deputies in Bartow County are asking for help identifying two people suspected of a theft at a construction site.

Officials say the two individuals were seen on security cameras at a home construction site off Hodges Mine Road on June 6.

In the footage taken at 3:30 a.m., the suspect drove their truck into the area and were seen taking boards of wood left on the site.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the theft to call the Bartow County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 770-382-5050 ext 6018.