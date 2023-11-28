Officials identify cause of massive Barrow County landfill fire

Barrow County officials say they've determined the cause of a massive landfill fire that was sparked earlier in November.

Crews battled the blaze that started shortly after midnight on Nov. 67 at a landfill located off Highway 11, just north of Holsenbeck School Road.

Fire crews were able to help stop the spread to nearby residences and an elementary school, keeping it on the landfill property.

Photos shared by Barrow County Emergency Services on its Facebook page show just how hot the fire got at one point.

Area restaurants, such as Casey’s in Winder and Chick-fil-A, chipped in providing meals for the firefighters at the scene.

The department has been conducting an hourly fire watch since last week, but just recently ended continuous operations from its on-site command post.

After investigating the fire, officials say they determined the cause of the flames was a "spontaneous combustion" involving entrapped heat that couldn't dissipate.

Officials say residents may notice a smoke odor and haze in the area for an extended period of time.

The owners of the landfill are continuing to watch for additional flames.