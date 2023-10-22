Loved ones light candles for 8-year-old who died in Barrow County house fire

Dozens of people gathered together Sunday night to remember an 8-year-old girl who died after a fire burned down her Barrow County home.

"It was wonderful, beautiful. I did not expect to have this much love from the community," neighbor Brena Ferhatovic told FOX 5.

The crowd made it clear Kairi Vongtongthip-Thao touched many people in her young life. Family, friends, teachers and classmates from Kennedy Elementary School lit candles and wrapped their arms around each other, showing support for her family.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Kairi Vongtongthip-Thao (Photo submitted by family)

"A lot of her classmates came out here. I want to thank everybody that showed up," Ferhatovic, said.

Barrow County emergency officials say the fire started on the front porch from an electrical failure. Kairi was still in bed when firefighters made it into the home. She passed away from her injuries.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

"She was an amazing little girl. A little girl that would always run in the pastures and play with my kids, and I'm going to miss that," Ferhatovic said. "I'm going to miss having that little girl running around. My kids really do miss her."

Two other family members were injured in the fire, including Kairi's grandfather who family members say is doing better.

Neighbors started a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral costs and medical expenses.

The family told FOX 5 they feel extremely grateful for the support from the community during this difficult time.

They also shared this statement remembering her:

"We love you and miss you our dear princess. We wish you a safe journey to heaven, Kaidi Bitey (Kairi), our adorable little baby. Say hello to grandpas and grandma for us. You are in good hands! You will always be loved and cherished! We adore you so much! There isn’t words to express the love we had for you and will continue having for you for the rest of our life. Your energy and life has compacted us in such big ways you don’t even know. You were everyone’s little baby. You were so talented in so many ways. so smart, so funny. So kind who has so much love to give to anyone. So helpful and so sweet and has the biggest heart. We don’t know how we’re gonna continue life without you. We’re going to miss all the hugs and kisses from you, and we will always cherish you and your memories. We hope you’re watching over us and that we meet again. There is so much we want to say, but there is no words to express how we feel but to love and miss you so much forever. We want to thank The Neighbors, The Khang family, First responders, Red Cross, friends and community for all the love, support and the help that we have received in our darkest moment."