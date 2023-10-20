8-year-old child dies in Barrow County house fire overnight

An 8-year-old child is dead after a house fire in Barrow County, according to Barrow County Emergency Services.

Firefighters responded to the fire at a home in the 100 block of Matthew School Road around 2:30 a.m.

The home was heavily involved in fire when they arrived and family members told firefighters there was still one person in the home.

The firefighters made rapid entry through a bedroom window and found the person still in one of the beds in the bedroom.

The victim was pulled out through the window and emergency services personnel began working on the child and two others.

"Unfortunately, despite heroic efforts by the firefighters the child passed away as a result of injuries from the fire," commented Deputy Chief Brett Skinner. "I am very proud of the fact that they put their lives at risk in an attempt to give the child the best chance at surviving. My thoughts and prayers will be with the family that suffered such a great loss, and the firefighters who were on the scene."

The child has not been identified and the cause of the fire has not been released at this time.