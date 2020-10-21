'Barney' film could explore dark side of famous song

article

Everybody's favorite purple dinosaur could soon be heading for the big screen.

"Black Panther" and "Get Out" star Daniel Kaluuya is in talks to produce a reimagined Barney live-action film.

The adaptation was announced last year.

Kaluuya hopes to get the classic song "I Love You, You Love Me" stuck in audiences' heads once again - but this time with a twist.

The actor says he wants to explore the dark side of the famous song - giving it a tragic spin.

