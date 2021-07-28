Bar altercation leads to shooting at Douglas County Waffle House, deputies say

Deputies said an argument between people at a Douglas County bar spilled over to a local Waffle House and led to gunfire.

Officials said Dariues Lamar was shot at a Waffle House on 613 Thornton Road on Tuesday night by an unknown person. First responders resuscitated Lamar and rushed him to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police said Lamar and "unknown subjects" were in an altercation at Marlene’s Bar in Austell that ended at the Waffle House.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information on the argument or shooting to contact Investigator Harry Citizen at 678-486-1274 or hcitizen@sheriff.douglas.ga.us or Investigator Melinda Wright at 770-920-4910 or mwright@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.

