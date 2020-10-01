Bank robbery suspect wanted by Commerce police

article

Commerce police are trying to identify a suspected bank robber.

The robbery happened about 1:55 p.m. September 30 at the United Community Bank on Homer Road.

Police described the suspect as a white male in his 30's, approximately 5'11" and weighs approximately 155 pounds.

The suspect vehicle is a late 80's to mid-90's Chevrolet Corvette. Police said the exterior of the vehicle appears to be completely stock and in good condition.

Bank robbery suspect vehicle (Photo: Commerce Police Department).

No one was injured during the robbery.

Any one with information that may assist in the investigation is asked to contact Detective Justin Ferguson or Detective Dave Galloway at 706-335-3200.