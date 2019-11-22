Baldwin County business owner indicted on 23 counts

A grand jury Friday indicted a Baldwin County business owner on 23 counts including insurance fraud, theft by taking and forgery.

Investigators said 54-year-old Dean Grant stole more than $1.3 million of hard-earned money from Georgians, including the elderly.

Grant is the founder of GFG Strategic Advisors.

It's under that business where investigators said he took hundreds of thousands of dollars from victims over time to secure insurance-related investments.

Investigators said he used that money for personal benefits.

Insurance fraud is a felony and can result in a jail sentence of two to ten years- or a fine of up to $10,000.