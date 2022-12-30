'Bad crash' closes southbound lanes on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says

article

Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road.

Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road are blocked at Hawkins Store Road.

A DOT camera located at the intersection of Canton Road and Ebenezer Road showed first responders blocking multiple lanes at around 10:30 a.m.

An SUV appeared to have run off the road.

Officials did not provide an estimated time when the lanes would re-open.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more details about the crash, including the vehicles involved and if there are any injuries.