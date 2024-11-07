Bacchanalia in Atlanta named most expensive restaurant in the state, but is it?

article

The online foodie website Love Food recently explored the country's high-end dining scene to identify the priciest meals in each state, naming the most expensive restaurant in Georgia.

Bacchanalia, which was also one of five local restaurants that recently retained its Michelin star rating, was named the pick for the Peach State. However, according to our own research, that isn't quite true.

If you haven't visited, Bacchanalia offers a four-course prix fixe menu priced at $125 per person. Since opening in 1993, the restaurant has built a stellar reputation for dishes crafted with organic ingredients sourced directly from its own farm. It is owned and operated by Ann Quatrano and Clifford Harrison with a culinary team led by Executive Chef Kai Nalampoon and Pastry Chef Carla Tomasko.

Here’s what Love Food had to say about this upscale establishment:

There are at least three other well-known restaurants in Atlanta that are much more expensive than Bacchanalia.

Mujō, which offers an omakase-only, tasting menu experience, charges $245 per person. Mujō also has one MICHELIN star.

The popular Lazy Betty, which is owned by Chef Aarn Phillips, offers a tasting menu for $225.

Additionally, Hayakawa in West Midtown could be the most expensive of them all, costing approximately $300 per person (an exact price could not be found).

Bacchanalia is located at 1460 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard, sharing space with Four Star Provisions, which sells high-end kitchen products and gourmet foods.