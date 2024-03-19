Babysitter, boyfriend plead guilty to murder of Sandy Springs toddler

article

A Georgia woman and her boyfriend have pleaded guilty to the murder of a 2-year-old Sandy Springs girl she was babysitting.

Officials say 2-year-old Fallon Fridley had been brutally beaten and died from massive trauma while in the care of Kristie Flood and Jeffrey Meyers.

The investigation began on Dec. 9, 2020, after officials received a "medical call" about an unresponsive child in an apartment on Monterey Parkway.,

"We got a 911 call about an unresponsive child. Sandy Springs Police Department along with EMS responded. They gave the child CPR and they transported her to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead by medical personnel," Sandy Springs Police Sgt. Salvador Ortega told FOX 5 in 2020.

SEE MORE: Babysitter charged with murder in toddler's death

An autopsy performed on Fridley revealed the little girl suffered severe injuries, police said.

According to the toddler's mother, Flood said that the girl had gotten hurt while going down a slide at a local playground.

"Whatever she said was not consistent with the severe injuries they had," Ortega said.

In the warrant for Flood's arrest, investigators say they found searches on her cell phone that included "what type of people enjoy abusing other people’s children" and "what does it mean to have a sudden urge to beat a child that’s not yours." Fox News reported.

A few days after Flood's arrest, investigators charged Meyers.

Jeffrey Meyers is the second person charged in connection to the 2-year-old's death. (Sandy Spring Police Department) (Sandy Springs Police Department)

In court on Monday, Flood pleaded guilty to malice murder, felony murder, aggravated sexual battery, first and second-degree cruelty to children, false statements, and tampering with evidence. She has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Meyers pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree and was sentenced to 15 years to serve.

Officials say they hope the sentencing will "bring closure and a semblance of peace to the family."