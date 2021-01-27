Babysitter's boyfriend charged with murder in death of Georgia toddler

article

The boyfriend of a Sandy Springs babysitter is facing murder charges in connection to the death of a 2-year-old girl who was in her care.

An investigation was launched on Dec. 9 after a medical call was received regarding an unresponsive child inside an apartment on Monterey Parkway, the Sandy Springs Police Department said.

"We got a 911 call about an unresponsive child. Sandy Springs Police Department along with EMS responded. They gave the child CPR and they transported her to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead by medical personnel," said Sgt. Salvador Ortega, with the Sandy Springs Police Department.

After an investigation, officers arrested the babysitter, 29-year-old Kirstie Flood, and charged her with murder. On Wednesday, investigators say they made another arrest, Flood's 28-year-old boyfriend Jeffrey Scott Meyers.

Kristie Flood, 29, is facing charges in connection to the death of a 2-year-old girl who was in her care, police said (Sandy Springs Police Department).

Family members told FOX 5 that the 2-year-old girl's name was Fallon and that she had been in Flood's care for three days a week since August.

According to Fallon's mother, Flood said that her daughter got hurt at the playground, but according to the police, her story did not add up.

(Courtesy of the family)

An autopsy performed on the child revealed she suffered severe injuries that resulted in her death during her care by the suspect, police said.

"Whatever she said was not consistent with the severe injuries they had," Ortega said.

Flood is charged with two counts of felony murder, one count of malice murder, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children. Meyers is now charged with second-degree cruelty to children and murder in the second degree.

The investigation into Fallon's death is still ongoing.

