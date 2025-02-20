Mother of ‘Baby India’ sentenced for attempted murder in Forsyth County

article

The Brief Karima Jiwani pleaded guilty to criminal attempt to commit murder and cruelty to children in the first degree after abandoning her newborn, "Baby India," in the woods in Forsyth County in 2019. The infant was discovered by a neighbor on June 6, 2019, after hearing crying, and was found in a tied-up bag with the umbilical cord still attached. DNA testing identified the baby's father, and investigators later identified Jiwani as the birth mother, leading to her arrest on multiple charges. Jiwani's defense argued she suffered from postpartum depression and psychosis, and highlighted her lack of criminal history and role as a stay-at-home mom.



The mother accused of abandoning her newborn baby in the woods in Forsyth County in 2019 has taken a plea deal.

Karima Jiwani pleaded guilty to criminal attempt to commit murder and cruelty to children in the first degree last week.

Who is Baby India?

The backstory:

Jiwani’s infant, given the name "Baby India" by nurses at the hospital from a list of names for abandoned babies, was left in a tied-up bag in woods near the 1900 block of Daves Creek Road in southeastern Forsyth County. A neighbor found the baby after hearing crying while on a walk on June 6, 2019. Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman at the time called it "divine intervention" that they were able to find the child alive.

Body-worn cameras caught the moment Deputy Terry Roper tore open the bag and found the infant with its umbilical cord still attached. She was rushed to an area hospital to be checked out. The infant was in good condition. She weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces.

DNA was able to identify the baby’s father, and later investigators identified Jiwani as the birth mother. She was placed under arrest on charges of attempting to commit murder, first-degree cruelty to children, aggravated assault, and reckless abandonment.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office released these images from a deputy’s worn camera showing the moments he discovered a newborn baby wrapped inside a plastic bag in the middle of the woods on June 6, 2019. (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

Karima Jiwani charged in baby's abandonment

What they're saying:

Investigators said she knew she was pregnant at the time, had a history of concealed pregnancies, and "surprise" births.

Mother of Baby India arrested

The other side:

Jiwani's lawyers argued that she suffered from postpartum depression and postpartum psychosis like "millions" of other women in this country. They also pointed out that Jiwani has no criminal history and is a homeowner and stay-at-home mom to three minor children.

Plea deal in Baby India case

What we know:

Jiwani entered a negotiated plea on Feb. 13, admitting to her part in criminal attempt to commit murder and cruelty to children in the first degree. She was sentenced to 30 years for the first count and 20 on the second count. That sentence will run concurrently. She will serve 15 years on probation following her release.

What we don't know:

Baby India’s name currently has not been released. She is reportedly a healthy and thriving child, but the details about her guardianship remain private. She is now more than 5 years and 7 months old.

