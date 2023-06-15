Baby India: No bond for woman accused of dumping baby in woods

A judge has denied bond for the woman accused of dumping her newborn baby in a wooded area of Forsyth County Thursday morning.

The bond hearing was set for 9 a.m. Thursday for Karima Jiwani - the second time she will face a judge in less than a month.

"Baby India," as she has been named by nurses from a list of names for abandoned babies, was left in a tied-up bag in woods near the 1900 block of Daves Creek Road in southeastern Forsyth County. Neighbor Alan Ragatz called authorities on June 6, 2019, and said he and his children heard a baby crying.

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman at the time called it "divine intervention" that they were able to find the child alive.

"This child was not left to be found," Freeman told FOX 5 after India's discovery. "It's literally one of the saddest things I've ever seen."

Body-worn cameras caught the moment Deputy Terry Roper tore open the bag and found the infant with its umbilical cord still attached.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office released these images from a deputy’s worn camera showing the moments he discovered a newborn baby wrapped inside a plastic bag in the middle of the woods on June 6, 2019. (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

In the video, Roper is heard comforting the baby, telling her "I'm so sorry."

"I was just apologizing for the situation," Roper told FOX 5. "I was sorry she was dumped and abandoned."

"How a parent, and I happen to be one, can do such a callous thing is both incomprehensible to all of us, and it's infuriating," Sheriff Freeman said.

She was rushed to an area hospital to be checked out. The infant was in good condition. She weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces.

After years of working on the case, officials say they had a breakthrough when they identified Baby India's biological father through DNA. Through that, they say they identified Jiwani as the birth mother and placed her under arrest on charges of attempting to commit murder, first degree to cruelty to children, aggravated assault and reckless abandonment.

Mother of Baby India arrested

Freeman accused Jiwani of knowing she was pregnant at the time, saying she had a history of concealed pregnancies and "surprise" births.

Jiwani's lawyers argue that she suffered from postpartum depression and postpartum psychosis like "millions" of other women in this country.

He also pointed out that Jiwani has no criminal history and is a homeowner and stay-at-home mom to 3 minor children.

Kirami Jiwani makes first court appearance

A judge has previously denied Jiwani bond once before, saying she had "grave concerns" about the possibility that she could leave the area and was concerned that she could influence potential witnesses.