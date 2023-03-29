Video: 1-year-old Yorkie snatched from Avondale Estates apartment

A DeKalb County family is heartbroken after someone snatched a beloved family dog right in front of their home.

It happened at an apartment complex near Avondale Estates, and a Ring doorbell camera caught the whole thing on camera.

The owner says her 1-year-old Yorkie "Karma" was sitting next to a propped-open front door when the dog was taken.

"She wasn’t lost, she wasn’t missing or anything like that," said Patrice Jackson-Weathers. "She was in front of her home."

Patrice Jackson-Weathers shows where her 1-year-old Yorkie "Karma" was sitting when she was snatched from her Avondale Estates apartment. (FOX 5)

This happened Sunday night just before 7:30 at the Summit Avondale Apartments.

Jackson-Weathers says she had just gotten home from visiting her husband at the hospital when Karma and her other dog snuck out, but before she could bring them in, the person in question walks up and says, "you’re so cute," before she takes the dog.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A doorbell camera catches a woman snatching a family dog from an Avondale Estates apartment complex on March 26, 2023. (Supplied)

The unidentified woman then walks away with Karma, who has a microchip.

"She’s my baby," Jackson-Weathers said. "My husband gave her to me pretty much after I had a miscarriage with our twins. So, that was like the closest thing to me having a child."

Jackson-Weathers says some neighbors told her the person responsible drove off in a red car, but beyond that, not a lot is known.

"I just pray that they will have some type of conscious to bring her back to where you got it from because she was not yours," she said.

Karma (Supplied)

A police report was filed, and DeKalb County investigators are working on the case.

"I’m willing to not press charges if they bring her back," Jackson-Weathers said. "I mean, even if they drop her off in a police station, in a shelter, or bring her back to exactly where you got her, in a cage, and drop her back off."

A doorbell camera catches a woman snatching a family dog from an Avondale Estates apartment complex on March 26, 2023. (Supplied)

If you know anything about where the dog is or who the person is, call DeKalb County Police.