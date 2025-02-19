Aviation experts highlight plane design, safety tips after Toronto Delta crash

The Brief A Delta CRJ-900 jet flipped upside down upon landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport, prompting an investigation. An aviation expert says the plane’s frangible wings, designed to break off on impact, likely prevented a catastrophic fuel explosion. Experts advise passengers on safety measures they can take to prepare for emergencies during flights.



A Delta CRJ-900 jet flipped upside down upon landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport, sparking an investigation into the cause of the incident.

While the accident looked severe, aviation experts say the plane’s design likely prevented a disaster, crediting its frangible wings for reducing the risk of a fuel explosion.

RELATED: Delta plane upside-down after Toronto crash; all passengers 'accounted for'

As officials work to determine what went wrong, safety experts are also reminding passengers about key precautions they can take to improve their chances of survival in the event of an emergency.

What we know:

A Delta CRJ-900 jet rolled over and landed upside down during an incident at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Despite the dramatic accident, there were no reports of major casualties.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is leading the investigation into what caused the crash.

Aviation experts say the aircraft's design helped prevent a worse outcome by reducing the risk of fire or explosion.

RELATED: Emergency training prepares crews for crashes like Delta Toronto incident

According to one expert:

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the aircraft to flip over upon landing.

It remains unclear whether weather conditions, pilot error, or mechanical issues played a role in the accident.

The full extent of damage to the aircraft has not been detailed.

Passenger Safety Tips

What you can do:

With recent aviation incidents raising concerns, experts emphasize the importance of passenger preparedness in case of emergencies.

Be mindful of what you wear: "Wearing our seatbelt, making sure our chair is fully up. Because that will allow a full space to egress if needed," says aviation expert Brown."Wearing closed-toed shoes and also dress for the weather where you're flying into is a great best practice to do when you're flying," Brown adds.

"Wearing our seatbelt, making sure our chair is fully up. Because that will allow a full space to egress if needed," says aviation expert Brown.

"Wearing closed-toed shoes and also dress for the weather where you're flying into is a great best practice to do when you're flying," Brown adds.

Evacuation readiness: If an evacuation occurs, flight attendants will lead the process, but passengers may need to assist others in getting out quickly and safely.Knowing the nearest emergency exits and listening to safety briefings before takeoff can improve survival chances.

If an evacuation occurs, flight attendants will lead the process, but passengers may need to assist others in getting out quickly and safely.

Knowing the nearest emergency exits and listening to safety briefings before takeoff can improve survival chances.

What's next:

Here is what will happen next.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will conduct a full investigation to determine what led to the incident and whether any safety improvements are needed.

Aviation experts will continue to analyze aircraft safety features and train pilots and airport management in emergency response protocols.

As travelers become more aware of flight safety, experts encourage passengers to follow best practices for air travel safety to minimize risk in emergencies.