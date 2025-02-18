Emergency training prepares crews for crashes like Delta Toronto incident

The Brief Critical Training: Delta’s six-week flight training program at its Atlanta headquarters emphasizes hands-on emergency preparedness for flight attendants and crew. Real-World Application: Crew members used their emergency response skills when Delta Flight 4819 crash-landed in Toronto , flipping over upon impact amid harsh winter conditions. Ongoing Investigation: The NTSB and Canadian safety officials are investigating the cause of the crash, which left 18 injured but no fatalities.



A Delta Air Lines commuter jet crashed while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, flipping over upon impact and shearing off its wings. Despite the severity of the crash, all 76 passengers and four crew members survived.

What we know:

Eighteen people were transported to the hospital, with three listed in critical condition. The flight, operated by Delta subsidiary Endeavor Air, had taken off from Minneapolis earlier in the day.

Toronto was experiencing severe winter weather at the time of the incident, with heavy snow and strong wind gusts affecting visibility and runway conditions.

The aircraft, a Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR, overturned upon landing, prompting a swift emergency response from airport firefighters. Passengers and crew scrambled to escape the upside-down plane as rescue teams arrived.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has dispatched investigators to assist the Transportation Safety Board of Canada in determining the cause of the crash.

Why you should care:

The incident highlights the critical role of intensive flight crew training.

In 2023, Delta provided FOX 5 Atlanta with an exclusive look inside its six-week flight training program at company headquarters near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The program emphasizes hands-on learning for both trainees and experienced flight attendants, ensuring they are well-prepared for emergency situations like this one.

What's next:

Authorities will continue to investigate the crash, focusing on weather conditions, aircraft performance, and operational protocols.