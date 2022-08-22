Average price for gallon of gasoline falls 8 cents in one week, AAA reports

Gas prices in Georgia have continued to decline, falling 8 cents in a week.

On Sunday night, AAA reported the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in the Peach State dropped to $3.43 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, 8 cents less than a week ago, 53 cents less than a month ago and 46 cents more than this time last year.

It now costs Georgia drivers $51.43 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline, $8 less than a month ago.

"Although Georgia pump price average has dropped from the beginning of summer, drivers continue to worry that prices could rise again in the next coming weeks," said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. "Sliding oil prices, low demand, and the uncertainty in Ukraine continue to influence lower pump prices."

