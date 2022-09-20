Man survives being shot 7 times outside SE Atlanta apartments, police say

article

Police are investigating a reported shooting of a man multiple times near a southeast Atlanta apartment community late Monday night.

Officials tell FOX 5 that the incident happened outside the Avalon Ridge Apartments on the 100 block of Mount Zion Road before midnight.

The victim told officers that he was waiting for an Uber outside the apartments when someone began shooting at him.

According to investigators, the man was shot seven times.

The man was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation. Officials have not released the identity of the man involved.

If you have any information about the incident, call the Atlanta Police Department.