Auto part company announces $9M expansion in Georgia

A major auto parts producer will expand its manufacturing operations in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp's office announced Monday.

Officials say Hyundai TRANSYS Georgia Seating System LLC, a company that produces automobile parts including transmissions, axles, and seats for Hyundai vehicles, will invest $9 million to expand their production in West Point, Georgia.

The expansion will create more than 150 jobs for residents of Troup County.

"Georgia's highly skilled workforce continues to attract manufacturing jobs in every corner of the state, and Hyundai TRANSYS' continued investment in West Point shows that the hardworking people of west Georgia have proven they're up to the task," said Governor Kemp. "I thank Hyundai TRANSYS Georgia Seating System for continuing to invest in Georgia, and I look forward to seeing the opportunities this expansion creates in Troup County."

The Georgia manufacturing center produces seats and seat foam pads for the Hyundai Santa Fe, KIA Sorento, electric vehicles, and other models of cars.

"We are excited for the new opportunity ahead as we expand our presence in the West Point community," said Hyundai TRANSYS Georgia Seating System's President and CEO Sangkil Jung. "We are proud of our partnership with the State of Georgia."

The expansion will increase the total number of people employed by Hyundai TRANSYS in the state to more than 1,890 jobs.

The new jobs will include positions in production seat assembly, foam, quality, and logistics.

Individuals interested in a position with the company can send a resume to resumes@hyundai-transys.com or visit the company's website for more information.

