Auto Dealers Association "revs up" toy donations

We're just a little over a month away from Christmas morning -- and at the end of an incredibly difficult year, the Toys for Tots campaign is more important than ever.

To help "drive" up toy donations to this year's campaign, the Metro Atlanta Automobile Dealers Association (MAADA) is calling for donations at several area new car and truck dealerships. Donations will be accepted until December 13th, and a full list of participating dealerships may be found here.

Donating is easy, of course -- shoppers can pick up a new, unwrapped toy and drop it off at any Official Toy Collection Site for the 2020 Atlanta Toys for Tots campaign.

FOX 5 News and Good Day Atlanta have long been involved in the Toys for Tots campaign -- and we spent the morning with MAADA President Shayne Wilson at the MAADA headquarters in Cobb County, learning more about the organization's own dedication to the campaign and reminding viewers just how easy it is to make a difference for a child this holiday season.