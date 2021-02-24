Expand / Collapse search
Authorities in Hall County arrest man on child porn charges

Investigators arrested Hyeonuk Kim on child pornography charges.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - The Hall County Sheriff's Office said a child pornography investigation led to charges and the arrest of a Gainesville man on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said authorities arrested 26-year-old Hyeonuk Kim and charged him with four counts of electronic exploitation of a minor. The investigation revealed he distributed at least two explicit videos with his computer on Dec. 16. 

Investigators seized some of Kim's electronic devices when executing a search warrant at his home on Washington St. NW in Gainesville prior to his arrest. Authorities could file more charges after the devices are analyzed. 

Authorities transferred Kim to Hall County Jail where he remained on Wednesday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force originated the undercover online investigation in December 2020.

