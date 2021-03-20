Authorities in Douglas County searching for 17-year-old accused of murder

article

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is hunting for a man accused of murder in Lithia Springs on Tuesday.

Authorities said they've issued multiple warrants for the arrest of Nathanael Michael Searcy in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Melvin Porter.

Authorities said two other arrests were made in the case and released mugshots of Kyle James Girard and Abdulmujeeb Adisa Raji.

Deputies responded to a call of a vehicle collision and shots fired on March 16 to find Porter's corpse in the front seat of a minivan that had driven off the road in the Silver Creek Rach Subdivision in Lithia Springs.

Investigators said an eye witness and home surveillance video indicated Searcy had shot and killed Porter.

To report information to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, contact 770-942-2121.

