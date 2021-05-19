Authorities hunting 'armed and dangerous' man last seen in Bartow County

article

Law enforcement personnel in Bartow County are searching for a man considered armed and dangerous who fled deputies during a shootout on Tuesday night.

The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is on a manhunt for Justin Ray Green, 39. Authorities asked the public to contact 911 if anyone sees or knows Green's whereabouts and do not approach him.

Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap said deputies were called to 137 Moutain View Road in Acworth at about 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Officials said Green lives in an outside building on the property. He was allegedly intoxicated and firing a gun when the call came in. He also has outstanding warrants, officials said.

Green was in the backyard when deputies arrived and fired multiple shots at them before fleeing into the woods, according to the sheriff.

Officials said deputies exchanged shots with Green and established a perimeter. Green, however, was not apprehended.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded and has opened an investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

Green is wanted for aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

