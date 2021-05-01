Authorities find body of missing boater in Georgia lake, search for second boater

article

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources said Saturday morning the agency recovered the body of a boater missing for several days on Clarks Hill Lake. They are still searching for a second boater.

DNR spokesperson Mark McKinnon said wardens found the body of Eynn Wilson at 8:02 a.m. during a surface search.

Officials said he was found floating in approximately 35 feet of water. The body was turned over to the county coroner, officials said.

Authorities said they were also searching for the body of another boater, Edward Kirk. No additional information is available at this time.

