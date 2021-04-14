Authorities arrest suspect in Newton County drive-by shooting

The Newton County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday deputies arrested a suspect in a drive-by shooting on March 22.

Authorities arrested 21-year-old Covington man Zion Shamar Brown in connection with a drive-by shooting on Spring Lake Terrace in Covington.

Authorities arrested Brown on Monday and charged him with four counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and criminal damage to property in the first degree.

Brown is being held without bond at the Newton County Detention Center, officials said.

