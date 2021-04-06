Expand / Collapse search
Authorities arrest suspect in deadly DeKalb armed robbery, officials say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 58 mins ago
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Bre On Harlold Corbin (Photo: DeKalb Co SO)

ATLANTA - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said deputies and local law enforcement agencies apprehended a man suspected of murder and an armed robbery.

Police said they arrested 17-year-old Lawrenceville man Bre On Harold Corbin and charged him in the murder case of 19-year-old Domingo Paco-Camacho and the robbery of Kevin Daniel Pano-Galvez on April 4 on Buford Highway. 

Officials said both incidents occurred during a robbery involving a weapon, cash, cell phone and drugs. 

Authorities arrested him during a traffic stop in Lawrenceville. Police said he is currently at DeKalb County Jail. 

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit had assistance from the Brookhaven Police Department and K9 Unit, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office and K9 Unit and the Gwinnett County Police SWAT team. 

