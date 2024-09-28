Flooding at nearby creek leaves previously displaced Austell residents uneasy

As flooding continues across the metro area, some homeowners in an Austell subdivision say water rising from a nearby creek has reached part of their neighborhood.

Deborah Golden says in the days since Tropical Storm Helene rolled through late Thursday, bad memories have come flooding back at the sight of water that has emerged just across the street from her home in the last 24 hours.

"We would have fish swimming in the middle of the street," she told FOX 5.

She recalled a major flooding event in 2009 that left the entire subdivision underwater and required fire crews to rescue her and other residents.

"I had 11-feet of water inside my house with no flood insurance," she said. "That right there, that’s a little unsettling."

Golden says it drove most of her neighbors to leave, but she decided to rebuild her home.

"I’m the last one who lives on this side of the street," she stated.

Golden told FOX 5 flooding around Sweet Water Creek looked eerily familiar on Saturday, overtaking part of Perkerson Mill Road and Jones Road along with a nearby horse farm.

"When it stopped raining, all the water would run down and dead end here."

With the 46-mile creek ending just a few hundred feet away from her front door, she is concerned about the flow of water coming from upstream and says she just wants it to go away.

"I hope they don’t release any more water before this water can go down because there’s nowhere for it to go except out into the neighborhood," she added.

Perkerson Mill Road and Jones Road remain closed until floodwaters recede.