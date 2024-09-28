Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:36 PM EDT, Heard County, Coweta County, Carroll County
10
River Flood Warning
until SUN 11:00 PM EDT, Meriwether County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Newton County, Walton County, Heard County, Upson County, Newton County, Rockdale County, Newton County, Fulton County, Douglas County, Butts County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:38 PM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Upson County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 12:46 AM EDT until MON 6:21 AM EDT, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 11:00 AM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 2:40 PM EDT, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until MON 9:50 AM EDT, Douglas County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:00 AM EDT, Clay County

Flooding at nearby creek leaves previously displaced Austell residents uneasy

By
Published  September 28, 2024 11:29pm EDT
Austell
FOX 5 Atlanta

Flooding around Sweet Water Creek

Sweet Water Creek is still flooding the surrounding area after heavy rain brought on by Hurricane Helene.

AUSTELL, Ga. - As flooding continues across the metro area, some homeowners in an Austell subdivision say water rising from a nearby creek has reached part of their neighborhood.

Deborah Golden says in the days since Tropical Storm Helene rolled through late Thursday, bad memories have come flooding back at the sight of water that has emerged just across the street from her home in the last 24 hours.

"We would have fish swimming in the middle of the street," she told FOX 5.

RELATED: River flood warnings issued across north Georgia

She recalled a major flooding event in 2009 that left the entire subdivision underwater and required fire crews to rescue her and other residents.

"I had 11-feet of water inside my house with no flood insurance," she said. "That right there, that’s a little unsettling."

Golden says it drove most of her neighbors to leave, but she decided to rebuild her home.

"I’m the last one who lives on this side of the street," she stated.

Image 1 of 8

 

Golden told FOX 5 flooding around Sweet Water Creek looked eerily familiar on Saturday, overtaking part of Perkerson Mill Road and Jones Road along with a nearby horse farm.

"When it stopped raining, all the water would run down and dead end here."

With the 46-mile creek ending just a few hundred feet away from her front door, she is concerned about the flow of water coming from upstream and says she just wants it to go away.

"I hope they don’t release any more water before this water can go down because there’s nowhere for it to go except out into the neighborhood," she added.

Perkerson Mill Road and Jones Road remain closed until floodwaters recede.