River flood warnings issued across north Georgia

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 28, 2024 10:18pm EDT
Severe Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Flooding still shutting down streets in Austell

Some roads around Cobb County are still shut down due to lingering flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

Multiple river flood warnings have been issued across north Georgia as recovery efforts are still underway following Hurricane Helene.

The following warnings come from the National Weather Service:

River Flood warnings in effect until Sunday morning

  • Butts County
  • Forsyth County
  • Fulton County
  • Walton County

River Flood warnings in effect until Sunday afternoon

  • Newton County
  • Rockdale County

River Flood warnings in effect until Sunday night

  • Carroll County
  • Coweta County
  • Heard County
  • Meriwether County

River Flood warnings in effect until Monday morning

  • Clay County
  • Cobb County
  • Douglas County
  • Oconee County

River Flood warnings in effect until Monday afternoon

  • Fayette County
  • Spalding County

River Flood warnings in effect until Tuesday morning

  • Upson County

Get location-based weather alerts on your mobile device by downloading the FOX 5 weather app and allowing notifications.

For more weather coverage and the latest local forecast, visit the FOX 5 weather page.