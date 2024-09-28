River flood warnings issued across north Georgia
Multiple river flood warnings have been issued across north Georgia as recovery efforts are still underway following Hurricane Helene.
The following warnings come from the National Weather Service:
River Flood warnings in effect until Sunday morning
- Butts County
- Forsyth County
- Fulton County
- Walton County
River Flood warnings in effect until Sunday afternoon
- Newton County
- Rockdale County
River Flood warnings in effect until Sunday night
- Carroll County
- Coweta County
- Heard County
- Meriwether County
River Flood warnings in effect until Monday morning
- Clay County
- Cobb County
- Douglas County
- Oconee County
River Flood warnings in effect until Monday afternoon
- Fayette County
- Spalding County
River Flood warnings in effect until Tuesday morning
- Upson County
