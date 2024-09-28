River flood warnings issued across north Georgia

Multiple river flood warnings have been issued across north Georgia as recovery efforts are still underway following Hurricane Helene.

The following warnings come from the National Weather Service:

River Flood warnings in effect until Sunday morning

Butts County

Forsyth County

Fulton County

Walton County

River Flood warnings in effect until Sunday afternoon

Newton County

Rockdale County

River Flood warnings in effect until Sunday night

Carroll County

Coweta County

Heard County

Meriwether County

River Flood warnings in effect until Monday morning

Clay County

Cobb County

Douglas County

Oconee County

River Flood warnings in effect until Monday afternoon

Fayette County

Spalding County

River Flood warnings in effect until Tuesday morning

Upson County

Get location-based weather alerts on your mobile device by downloading the FOX 5 weather app and allowing notifications.

For more weather coverage and the latest local forecast, visit the FOX 5 weather page.