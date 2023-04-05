Austell man charged with murdering his infant daughter

article

An Austell man is charged with murder in connection with the death of his infant daughter.

According to court records, 24-year-old Sherrard Brooks is accused of a brutal and prolonged attack which caused extensive brain injuries to his infant daughter.

The young girl was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital on Nov. 21, 2022, according to an arrest warrant. She would later be transferred to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta due to the severe brain trauma, documents show. Within four days of being injured, the baby girl died.

Sherrard told investigators the injuries were accidents, but an extensive autopsy and several experts in infant trauma proved otherwise, court records show.

Brooks was charged with murder, first-degree child cruelty, and aggravated assault with the intent to murder, aggravated battery.

He was booked into the Cobb County Jail in mid-January, where he remained Wednesday without bond.