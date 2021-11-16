Aunt of 8-year-old killed in accidental shooting stresses gun safety

The family of an 8-year old who was fatally shot at his southwest Atlanta apartment over the weekend is urging gun owners to secure their weapons.

The aunt of Kayden Jones said the unexpected tragedy has taken a real toll on her family.

"We are experiencing a lot of hurt, a lot of pain, a lot of anger-not towards anyone, just a lack of understanding why," Shenika Gregory said.

"He’s very playful, very loving. He is our Spiderman. He's going to climb walls," she reflected while cracking a smile.

So many people have been touched by Kayden's death.

The founder of a national human rights organization said deaths like this might be avoided if gun owners followed more safety measures.

"Now we got to worry about gun safety if you got guns in your house. We got to make sure they are put up, so our kids can't put their hands on them and kill themselves," New Order founder Gerald Rose said.

Kayden's Jones' aunt agrees.

"If there are guns in the home or if you own a gun take care of how you put away your guns and how you store them," Ms. Gregory commented.

The family, who is from the Fort Lauderdale area, is asking for help now to bury Kayden

"There was no insurance, so we have a GoFundMe set up and if anybody can find it in their heart to donate and help us get Kayden back home for a proper memorial service, we would appreciate it," the aunt said.

Atlanta police are still investigating to determine if anyone will be charged in the case.

