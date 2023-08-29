Police searching for missing 53-year-old East Point man with dementia

article

East Point police are asking the public for help in their search for a missing 53-year-old man with dementia.

Officials have issued a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, for Aundre Calloway.

The East Point Police Department says Calloway was last seen on the 800 block of Cleveland Avenue around 4 p.m. Monday.

Calloway, who has early dementia, is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 240 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair in a short afro.

The missing man was last seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts, and red and black sandals. He is believed to be traveling on foot.

If you have any information that could help police locate Calloway, call 911 or the East Point Police Department at (404) 765-1142.