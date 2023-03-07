75-year-old Marietta woman missing after going on walk found safe

article

Update: Audrey Dydnor was found my a Marietta officer walking near Bells Ferry Road just before 7 a.m. Monday morning. Officials say she is safe and has been reunited with her friends. The previous story is below.

Police are urgently searching for a 75-year-old woman who went missing Monday night in Marietta.

Officers say 75-year-old Audrey Sydnor went on a walk Monday at around 6 p.m. and never returned to the senior assisted living facility where she lives on Dickson Road.

According to investigators, Sydnor likes to walk in the area near the intersection of Dickson Road and Canton Road, and it's typical to walk to stores in the surrounding area.

Syndor has medical conditions that put her at risk.

The missing woman was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with "Miami Florida" on it, jeans, and black tennis shoes. She was also carrying a black leather backpack.

If you have seen her, call 911 immediately.