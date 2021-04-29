Audit reveals lack of regulations for Atlanta late-night establishments

An independent audit shows the city of Atlanta is not routinely checking bars and clubs to see if they are complying with liquor license rules.

Neighbors whose homes are close by these establishments have been very vocal about problems that spill out from some of the businesses. The issues include noise and worse – gunplay, as patrons become involved in some sort of disagreement and bullets, are sprayed.

"People are terrified about some of the activities," said Chris Rich. "How can you sleep at night?"

Auditor Amanda Noble looked at a two-year period of records and interviews with police personnel who are responsible for checking the businesses. She found annual checks that are supposed to happen are not taking place. The division in APD is supposed

To have 21 officers. Half of those positions are vacant. And on the evening watch, which is prime time for the businesses, just one of five officers is on duty.

Dustin Hillis, a member of the public safety panel of the city council, summed up the situation with a word – "ridiculous".

Advertisement

The police chief, Rodney Bryant, told the audit team changes will be made, including moving some of his officers to that division to increase the liquor checks.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.