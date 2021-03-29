Audi vehicles being recalled due to passenger air bag, NHTSA reports

A little more than 150,000 Audi vehicles are being recalled in the United States over passenger air bag concerns, according to a filing by German automaker Volkswagen to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The NHTSA filing reports there are concerns the passenger airbags might not activate properly.

The recall should impact about 153,152 Audi A3 cars built between 2015 and 2020, including the Sedan, Etron, and Cabriolet models, as well as certain S3 Sedans.

The NHTSA reports the system that detects if a passenger is in the seat or not might malfunction and switch off the air bag even if someone is sitting in the seat.

Volkswagen reports they will be notifying owners by May 21 of the issue. A solution to the issue was not immediately available, but company officials reported they will again notify owners when a fix is available.

Audi owners can check to see if their vehicles are part of the recall by using looking up their VIN at the Audi Recall page or the NHTSA Recall page.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.