Attorney says client improperly caught up in crack down on street racers

Malcolm Berry is 40 years old and has never done a donut with his vehicle.

His attorney, Jackie Patterson, feels it is necessary to say that because he says his client has been caught up in the effort to crack down on street racers.

Atlanta City Judge Gary Jackson has handed down a number of rulings -- suspending the licenses of motorists who show a history as Super Speeder, under Georgia law.

Late last year, Berry was stopped on the interstate, clocked at 90 miles per hour. When he appeared before Judge Jackson, Berry's speeding tickets during the early 2000s were calculated in the court decision to immediately suspend the driver's license.

Patterson says that ruling is improper because Berry's new violation has not been resolved.

The lawyer has gone to the Georgia Department of Driver Services offices to try to get the judge's action reversed. Judge Jackson says he cannot comment because the case is active.

