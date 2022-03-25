Expand / Collapse search
Clayton County Police: Man connected to ATM theft and bank robbery, arrested

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Mark Beckford was arrested and charged in connection to the robbery of a Wells Fargo bank. (Clayton County Police Department)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man connected to a string of ATM and bank robberies has been taken into custody, the Clayton County Police Department announced Friday. 

Clayton Police secured arrest warrants for Mark Beckford on four counts of criminal attempt, four counts of theft by taking, four counts of criminal damage to property and loitering.

Clayton County Police began investigating ATM robberies near the Walmart located on Anvil Block Road. Henry County officers were simultaneously notified about a suspect, later identified as Beckford, who robbed a Wells Fargo bank in their jurisdiction.

"During the investigation Henry County Police learned, the person they had in custody who was later identified as Mark Beckford was the same man posted on our Facebook page involved in the ATM Machine theft at the Murphy’s gas station on Anvil block Rd," investigators said in a statement.

Beckford was booked into the Henry County Jail.

